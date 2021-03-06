Residents of Taft may be experiencing a ringing in their ears from time to time; however, it’s not a physical ailment. The Taft Volunteer Fire Department now has a new fire siren behind the station.
It has been over three years since the old siren by City Hall has been operational. The use of that siren, owned by the city, has been discontinued. It got too old and costly to repair and the city stopped using it.
It was used for noon whistle and fire practice on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. and for fire alarms to call fire department volunteers to respond either to the station or meet that an actual fire.
The Taft Volunteer Fire Department recently purchased and installed a new eight horn siren and in the recent weeks has been testing it out. The new siren will be used in the same manner as the old one, for noon whistle, Tuesday night practice at 7 p.m. and alerts for volunteer personal to respond to actual emergency.