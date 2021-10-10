The Portland, Aransas Pass and Ingleside chambers of commerce are partnering together to celebrate women, survivors of cancer and hear from motivational speaker Elizabeth McCormick.
The event will be held Oct. 27, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Portland Community Center.
A decorated U.S. Army Black Hawk pilot, McCormick flew command and control, air assault, top-secret intelligence missions and also transported high-level government VIPs.
McCormick’s many military awards include the Meritorious Service Medal. In 2011, she received the U.S. Congressional Veteran Commendation for her service to her country and community as a disabled veteran.
This Leading Ladies special event, “Pretty in Pink,” is a woman’s empowerment event that will include a dining experience catered by a variety of members from each of the cities, a wine pull, auction, contest and prizes.
“This is a celebration of women but men are not only welcome but encouraged to attend” President/CEO of the Portland Chamber of Commerce Shelly Stuart said.
All online ticket sales will go through The Portland Chamber of Commerce so for more information contact 361-777-4650.
Attendees are encouraged but not required to wear pink.