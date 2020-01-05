CORPUS CHRISTI – As is a tradition for hundreds of area residents on New Year’s Day, the Polar Bear Plunge is more than simply a chance to ring in the new year by running into the chilly Corpus Christi Bay; it’s about showing support and raising money for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).
ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that attacks cells in the brain and spinal cord that are needed to keep muscles moving which leads to muscle weakness and paralysis.
Over their first five years, the Corpus Christi Polar Bear Plunge, which takes place at noon at North Beach in Corpus Christi, has raised and donated approximately $50,000. The event also includes a warm-up fun run before the plunge which included familiar faces such as State Rep. Todd Hunter among the “Roadrunners.”
Margaret and Mike Pendaz, who attended the event for the first time on Wednesday, will not be doing the plunge but attended the event to show their support as Mike is suffering from the disease.
“This is important to us because it supports research to help find a cure for ALS,” Margaret said. “There are a few procedures in the works that are showing a lot of hope and that’s what we need – hope.
“My brother passed away about three years ago with ALS, and now my husband has it so, it’s supposed to be rare but it’s not that rare.”
Margaret said that ALS affects people differently and that her brother only lasted two years once being diagnosed with ALS and her husband, who has lost the use of his arms, is now reaching that same two-year mark but doesn’t need a wheelchair and can still speak.
Mike, still maintaining his sense of humor through it all, joked by saying the number one complaint his family and friends have about him having the disease is that he can still talk.
Margaret added, “I’d like to thank everyone for support and for bringing awareness to the disease and helping us to find a cure.”
“Surviving is breathing,” Mike said with a grin.
For Tiffany Ramos and her two sons, Gavin Gerragauch and Jonah Garza, the event is sending a message to the younger generation by creating a unique experience while spreading support for disease research.
Gerragauch belongs to the E.E. and Jovita Mireles Elementary School Running Club in Corpus Christi. Ramos said he gets to choose different runs and this month this is the one he chose to do.
“I think it’s awesome,” Ramos said. “It’s very entertaining, especially for the young ones, and it creates more involvement for them.
Gerragauch, who was hoping for a sunny South Texas day, said, “I haven’t ever done this before, so this is my first time.
“I’m nervous because it’s going to be really, really cold.”
Just a few minutes later the elementary student was submersed completely in the 60-degree water and frolicked around for a few minutes among the polar bear plungers as his brother watched from the shore – he too made the plunge, he just didn’t stay in as long.
Alissa Mejia, who revived the Polar Bear Plunge tradition on Jan. 1, 2015, after her father was diagnosed in 2011, continues the fight for a cure even after he passed in 2018.
“I don’t think we’ve ever had it be this drizzly before, but nothing is extreme,” Mejia explained about the weather on Wednesday. “It’s not our coldest and it’s not our warmest.
“I’m from Massachusetts so I’ve done them there in the ice. I know people say this isn’t a real Polar Bear Plunge but you wouldn’t see people swimming here otherwise, so it’s still a challenge.”
