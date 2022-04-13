Last November, Live Nation held the Astroworld festival in Houston that would be headlined by the city’s own Travis Scott. When Scott hit the stage, the crowd of thousands surged forward leaving 10 dead and hundreds injured.
Documentary filmmaker Charlie Minn will premiere his film about the festival tragedy, “Concert Crush: The Travis Scott Festival Tragedy” in Portland at Northshore 8 on April 20 at 7 p.m.
“There’s a criminal investigation going on right now and I don’t know when they’re going to come out with anything,” Minn said. “I really have my doubts on full transparency because Travis knew the police chief, he knew the mayor, so, in a way he’s lucky that it happened in his hometown, because if it happened somewhere else, he may not have gotten off for this long.
“I’ll just leave it at that.”
Minn has directed a slew of documentaries that can be found on streaming platforms such as Hulu and Amazon Prime and is no stranger to fighting for victims’ rights. His current documentary on Kristine Chapa’s miraculous survival after an attacker stabbed her multiple times in Portland, leaving her for dead, and killed her partner, Mollie Olgin. That film is set to be released later this year and is tentatively titled “Left for Dead: The Kristine Chapa Story”.
“Like all my films, they represent innocent people who have been victimized in some way,” Minn said. “So this story fits a pattern of what I’ve been doing now for over a decade.”
The director said that when the original story broke he didn’t immediately jump into high gear to get the film made. He said it wasn’t until he began work on a film about the mass shooting in Santa Fe High School, “The Kids of Santa Fe: The Largest Unknown Mass Shooting,” that he developed some contacts while working in Houston.
“I was actually influenced by my cameraman from that movie to make the Astroworld one,” Minn continued. “And now here we are with the movie about to be released April 20.
“We have three kids from Corpus that are represented in the movie, they went to Veterans Memorial High School and those interviews are probably some of the strongest ones in the film.”
The three Corpus students in the film were among the more than 50,000 in attendance at the festival, and Minn thinks that the pandemic shutdown may have had something to do with the deadly event.
“I think the big question people have to ask themselves is why didn’t anything happen in terms of deaths in 2018 and 2019?” he asked. “But in 2021 the lid came off. And that’s the question we asked in the movie. From what people were telling me, in 2021, people were so revved up that it went over the top and it got deadly.”
Reports on the festival also state that the audience members in front of the crowd awaiting Scott had no idea the amount of chaos and death that was happening behind them. Scott reportedly didn’t know either when he called for the crowd to get wilder.
“All hell broke loose when Scott came on stage and everyone in the crowd went forward, they were trying to get closer to him, the headliner,” Minn said. “So at that point it was potluck where you were standing when Scott first came on.
“A question I asked in the movie, which I think is critical, is what percentage of the people there that night knew that there was a serious problem?
“And I really can’t give you a number.”
Minn said he learned a lot about Scott making this film and the lack of empathy he’s had toward the fans that had died or were injured during the festival. He said he doubts the rapper could even recall one name out of the hundreds of victims, especially the 10 who died that night, which included a 9-year-old girl attending the concert with her father.
“I think the lesson here is that people should not look up to someone to the point where they’re putting their lives on the line,” Minn said. “I really want people to consider this: We had 10 people die at that concert, and to this day, almost half a year later, we don’t have anyone being held, no one has been charged, no one’s in jail.
“I mean, this just goes to show you the state of our society right now and how victims need a voice.
“I don’t know if these victims will ever get justice. I have no idea.”
