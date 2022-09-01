In July, the Agriculture Teachers Association of Texas (ATAT) hosted its annual Professional Development Conference for teachers of agriculture, food and natural resources in-person at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi.
The week-long conference was designed specifically for the educational enrichment of agriculture teachers and stakeholders and allows attendees to enhance teaching methods, discuss developments in curriculum, learn more about industry-based student certifications as well as network with leaders within the agriculture education profession.
During the award ceremony, ATAT inducted 54 teachers from across the state to its 2022 Texas Hall of Fame, including Lonnie Messer, who taught at Mathis High School.
“This Hall of Fame recognition honors the continued commitment of educators like Mr. Messer who truly make our students grow into leaders,” Executive Director of ATAT Ray Pieniazek. “Agriculture education teachers within the Texas FFA go above and beyond for their students and this community.
“We celebrate Mr. Messer’s years of dedication to professional development with this special induction, marking the difference he has made in his students’ lives and Texas overall.”
The Texas Hall of Fame recognizes and honors agricultural science teachers whose careers, achievements, and contributions stand exemplary. Inductees are known as well-rounded professionals that have proven their success with FFA activities, in the classroom, as well as through involvement in their community.
They have proven their desire to provide students with opportunities for premier leadership, personal growth and career success over a significant period of time.
The ATAT is a professional organization for agriculture science teachers and supporters that informs members about the latest agriculture education practices, encourages higher standards of teaching and provides a unified voice in the state legislature. For more information on ATAT and Texas FFA visit www.texasagteachers.org or www.mytexasffa.org.