Author to holds book signing at Books Ink Sunday

Retired San Antonio firefighter/paramedic Conrad M. Gonzales Jr. and author of "10-96 (We're on the way): 40 True Stories That Can Save Your Life" will be signing copies of his book at Books Ink, Crescent Center 1011 US-181 Frontage Ste. 6 in Portland on Sunday, July 14, from 3 to 5 p.m. 