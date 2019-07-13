Retired San Antonio firefighter/paramedic Conrad M. Gonzales Jr. and author of "10-96 (We're on the way): 40 True Stories That Can Save Your Life" will be signing copies of his book at Books Ink, Crescent Center 1011 US-181 Frontage Ste. 6 in Portland on Sunday, July 14, from 3 to 5 p.m.
featured
Author to hold book signing at Portland's Books Ink Sunday
