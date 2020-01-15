Bartz bags buck in Nixon

NIXON – “You’re never too old for a third time around, especially when you have a son like mine.” At least that’s what St. Paul resident Melvin Bartz’s philosophy is. The 92 1/2-year-old Sinton area native brought down a 11-point buck on the old home place outside of Nixon on Dec. 29, 2019.
“This is the third deer I have killed on the my place. My son, Doug Bartz, has been taking me hunting this season every weekend. We either didn’t see anything or what we saw was not legal to kill. I was about to give up when I saw this buck.”