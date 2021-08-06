Former Sinton residents Marci and Rich Overstreet, owners of Overstreet Good Eats and Treats, are the latest addition to The Stand at Double J Cattle Company, and currently located at 404 FM 351 in Beeville. The couple plans to revisit Sinton in the coming weeks.
“We’re really excited to bring Big Red out here,” said Marci. “My husband couldn’t make it to opening day, but we’re happy to be out here and serving our food and look forward meeting everyone and putting new things on the menu.”
The Overstreet truck serves birria tacos, which is currently taking over the nation.
After waiting in line with a small group of children for a few minutes, Alena Sawyer from Berclair, received her birria quesadilla.
Everyone within a 20 foot radius also knew she received her quesadilla because she exclaimed at the top of her lungs, “Girl! This is so good!”
Customers also have a third option for their birria needs with loaded fries.
The innocent scent of powdered sugar also wafted over the crowd due to fresh orders of funnel cakes, which are offered with banana pudding or strawberries.
Overstreet said although family illness brought her back home, it led to an opportunity that he and her husband could not pass up.
“I love cooking,” she said. “We started out with just kettle corn and lemonade, but people started asking for more, and we thought, ‘Maybe we should make our food,’ and started offering more things. We were like, ‘Let’s do this.’ And we haven’t looked back.”
The Overstreet truck is open from Wednesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and may add evening hours for a crowd already asking for dinner options.
Overstreet said their social media pages would have the most up-to-date hours and menu options and specials. You can find out where they’ll be next by following them at www.facebook.com/OverstreetGoodEatsAndTreats or order online at order online at www.overstreetgoodeatsandtreats.com.
“I love that the town has their own thing going on here with the food trucks, and I can’t wait to bring mine,” said Sawyer. “Our house was destroyed in Harvey, and we moved out here. Now I can pursue my passion full-time and offer my food. I’m excited to be part of this atmosphere and growth, and I’m happy for this town.”
Sawyer owns and opertates “The Gourmet Machine” and shared photos of her top dishes including her blackberry, bacon and jalapeno grilled cheese; loaded grits; and a noodle bowl packed with vegetables.
