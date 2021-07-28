When Beeville native, Staunch TV YouTube channel creator and documentarian Adan Gonzales entered the Bar S Iconic Summer Mashup contest, little did he know that, in two short weeks, he’d be in Los Angeles sitting on a film set, getting ready to be in a nationwide commercial with 90s icon Vanilla Ice.
But that’s exactly what happened.
“It was very cool arriving on a set in (Los Angeles) to shoot something,” Gonzales said. “And since I was the contest winner I was treated like a king,” he laughed.
“It was fun to get into wardrobe and meet everybody and see how the pros do it so to speak. It was all very fast paced and exciting, especially whenever Vanilla Ice arrived on set.”
Vanilla Ice – or Rob as he liked to be called on set (Robert Van Winkle is his real name) – had already been shooting that morning and he took his seat amongst the production crew when he arrived. He was visibly happy to be on set and treated everyone with a fist bump and a smile, but he and Gonzales wouldn’t meet face to face until an hour into filming.
When Gonzales was called to join the dancers on set, in complete 90s clothing they provided and he got to keep after, he was given some direction and was then joined by a very jovial Ice.
“Oh man, Vanilla Ice was the coolest,” Gonzales said. “He was showing me a bunch of crazy dances from TikTok on his phone beforehand and even asked me which ninja turtle was my favorite.”
One of Ice’s most memorable film cameos was his performance of Ninja Rap in “Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze.”
“We both picked Raphael,” he laughed. “Plus I had a little South Texas crew with me (two dancers were from Dallas), so Vanilla Ice being a Texas boy himself, well, he was very stoked to have us involved.
“You know, you always get the feeling that he is a nice genuine dude, and as it turns out he really is. He even followed me on Twitter and subscribed to Staunch TV.”
Gonzales even ran into Ice after the commercial shoot at their hotel and he stopped to chat with him for nearly 20 minutes.
During the first take of the commercial, Gonzales was asked to sit in the background as Ice rapped the song “Baby Got Buns,” a parody of the Sir Mix-a-Lot 90s hit “Baby Got Back.” Gonzales, looking shellshocked and nervous to be on his first big film set, just nodded along with the song as everyone danced around him.
By take two, he was showing the cast and crew his own dance moves and when the director called cut, everyone behind the scenes burst into applause.
“I never thought this would be an experience I would have ever had,” Gonzales said.“The Bar S crew were super nice and I got a swanky hotel and free rides around LA, which was nice and I got to strut around on set .
“It’s probably a once in a lifetime thing, but hey, go Bar S.”
With this being Gonzales’ second paid trip to Hollywood in less than six months, it’s likely that this won’t be a once in a lifetime experience for the filmmaker. You can subscribe and follow his YouTube channel Staunch TV, where he has a behind the scenes video showing his trip and the filming of the nationwide commercial, which premiered on July 21.
“I definitely learned a lot about the industry in such a short period of time,” Gonzales added. “It was a real eye opener as far as being in the right place to make good contacts and such. Every time I head out to LA, I’m inspired and on the ball.”
So what’s next for the Beeville’s newest star?
“I have another documentary idea that I want to shoot in Hollywood, but I’m keeping the details for that under wraps,” he said. “I do still plan on shooting my short film soon. I have a great cast already and plan on shopping it around as a TV pilot. I would love to have it Beeville-based as much as possible.
“My fingers are crossed that someone in town will want to help produce the pilot and put Beeville on the map. The amount of talent here is insane.
“The trip was all kind of surreal. I just want to give a special thanks to Rob and the entire crew for being so awesome and welcoming to some guy from the small town of Beeville. It was a blast.”
