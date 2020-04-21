Before Joe Exotic, Portland had it’s own ‘Tiger King’

PORTLAND – The number one show in the nation on Netflix is the love it or hate it, true saga of Joe Exotic called “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” which follows the must-be-seen-to-be-believed exploits of Exotic and his rag-tag group of employees that run his roadside tiger attraction.
Each episode gets crazier and crazier as the season progresses, and it’s definitely worth a watch.
Then on April 6, a tiger at the Bronx Zoo tested positive for COVID-19 which, according to National Geographic, is the first non-domesticated animal to do so.
Tie all that together, and it seems like the big cats are all the rage these days. But as it turns out, Portland has its own history with tigers and their very own ‘Tiger King’, even if it was only for a brief time.
“I did have a tiger, but not the one that has COVID-19,” San Patricio County Department of Public Health Medical Director Dr. James Mobley joked. “It was about 1995 or so. There was a guy in Ingleside, and he had three tigers – two adults and a cub who, of course, was named Jasmine. They’re always named Jasmine.”
Mobley explained that a 9-year-old girl was playing with the cub when she was injured and required 40 stitches. That’s when they called the doctor and asked what they should do.
“I started looking, and, well, we had absolutely no ordinance that covers tigers,” he said. “So I called Parks and Wildlife, and they didn’t have anything that covers tigers. So I called the Feds, and they didn’t have anything. So eventually they said, you know what, they’re yours.”
Mobley quarantined them for 14 days to make sure they didn’t have rabies. After that they handed the owner the bill, and he couldn’t pay.
“And so for 12 hours I did own three tigers in the name of the county,” Mobley added. “They’re magnificent, wonderful animals, and I fell in love with them, I really did.”
It was during this time that they found Steve Dornin who was an animal trainer and was living in Portland, out past the high school. He also just so happened to have a small tiger farm out there.
“We then auctioned them off on the steps of the courthouse to the animal trainer,” he continued. “It was sort of a setup deal so we wouldn’t give them to anybody else who didn’t know how to take care of them.
“I learned a lot about tigers during that time. I thought they just ate meat, but they have to eat whole things because that’s the way they get their nutrients. They have to eat the liver and the bones and all that so they get to calcium and vitamins and everything that they need.”
Eventually Dornin moved and now has his own animal sanctuary in Florida, but no one is quite sure what happened to the tigers. The county did institute some ordinances and rules when it comes to exotic animals after the incident though.
Mobley said he continues to be fond of the giant cats and recalled a story from the beginning of the tiger incident.
“My animal control guy didn’t know what to do with them,” he laughed. “So he took them home and put them in his garage and didn’t tell his wife. She came home and heard something in the garage, and when she opened the door there were three tigers.
“By the way, it’s now his ex-wife so I don’t now how much that has to do with this story.”