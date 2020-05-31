SINTON – Birds in the Classroom is a unique online opportunity from Texas A&M Agrilife Extension and the Welder Wildlife Foundation for teachers (7th through 12th grades) to connect their students with healthy agriculture and healthy habitats through the experience of birding.
Participants will learn about:
• bird identification
• sustainable agriculture
• habitat management and how to tie these concepts together through TEKS-aligned lessons and activities
The course is free and is presented fully online from July 27-31. Participants can earn up to 15 CPE credits. Learn to build lesson plans for the classroom.
Apply by July 10 at wildlife.tamu.edu/teachbirds.