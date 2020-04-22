Blue symbolizes innocence

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY – Those who venture out may have noticed displays of blue pinwheels at the San Patricio County Courthouse and the Bell-Whittington Public Library and wondered what they represent. The pinwheels are symbolizing the number of children who were known victims of child abuse and neglect in San Patricio County in 2019.
It is a custom that began in 1983 when then President Ronald Reagan designated April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
San Patricio County Judge David R. Krebs signed a proclamation on March 30 to designate April as Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month in San Patricio County.
Statistics listed in the proclamation outline the dire need for more awareness. During 2019, in Texas, 235 children died from child abuse or neglect, three of whom were in San Patricio County.
San Patricio County DFPS received 1,064 calls which resulted in 186 confirmed victims and 72 removals in 2019. The number of pinwheels displayed this year honors those 186 victims. CPS assisted 54,117 children in Texas during 2019. A child becomes a victim of abuse or neglect approximately every eight minutes.
The color blue was chosen as a symbol for childhood innocence.