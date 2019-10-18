PORTLAND – Librarians and teachers from the Gregory-Portland Independent School District (G-PISD) and the City of Portland’s Bell/Whittington Public Library have been busy preparing to host the 6th annual Book-A-Palooza which is designed to encourage young learners to read.
The event takes place this Saturday, Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. at T.M. Clark Elementary School in Portland. The finale will feature The Magic of John O’Bryant beginning at 2 p.m.
Admission is free, and children in 2nd grade or younger will be able to choose new and gently-used, high-quality books to add to their home library – absolutely free of charge.
Activities will include inflatable games, visits with costumed characters, picture book activities, door prizes and more.
Families with preschool-age children will be able to register for the 1,000-book reading challenge which is a program established through the City of Portland to encourage parents to read to their children and chart their progress before a child is enrolled in kindergarten. Those who met the goal in the past year will be recognized at the event this weekend.
Book-A-Palooza is made possible with cooperation between the public library and the school district, along with a few generous donors including Cheniere Energy, H-E-B and the Coastal Bend Community Foundation.