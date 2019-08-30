PORTLAND – A fan of the mysterious and supernatural? Want to see what the future holds? Well, look no further.
On Friday, Portland’s independent bookstore Books Ink will be hosting psychic reader Ancient’s Ire for tarot card readings.
Ancient’s Ire will have tarot card readings for $30 per session starting from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the store located at 1011 Highway 181 in the Crescent Shopping Center.
Books Ink owner Jennifer Hay briefly explained how tarot readings work.
“Basically, the person that wants to have a tarot card reading just shows up, you know, shuffle the cards, and then is given a pretty comprehensive reading (of their cards),” said Hay. “They can ask questions or (Ancient’s Ire) can give them insights into what’s going on in their life, what they have to watch out for – things like that.”
Hay says she likes to host variety of events and likes to support small businesses like Ancient’s Ire.
“Different small businesses come in and do different things here. She’s just one of them,” said Hay. “It’s unusual, but it’s something that people enjoy.”
For more information on the event, please check out Books Ink Facebook page or contact them at 361-643-3222.