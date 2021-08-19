The Sinton Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony recently to welcome new member Brookdale Northshore Assisted Living Community, located at 401 Northshore Blvd. in Portland.
Brookdale Northshore first opened its doors in 1998 as the Carriage Inn, eventually being purchased by the Brookdale Senior Living network.
“For almost 40 years, Brookdale communities have provided services and care to America’s aging population and their families,” Sales Manager Kimberly Trevino said. “Brookdale’s mission is to enrich the lives of those we serve with compassion, respect, excellence, and integrity.”
Not to be confused with a nursing home which, according to Trevino, merely provides skilled nursing care, Portland’s Brookdale Northshore is known as an independent senior living community, providing housing, activities, food and housekeeping to “make life easier for seniors.”
In light of the struggles many senior living communities have had since the onset of COVID-19, Trevino said Brookdale Senior Living vigilantly follows guidelines provided by the CDC.
“COVID has definitely caused a lot of stress and heartache for many people,” Trevino continued, “but Brookdale Northshore continues to provide the best living solutions for our seniors.
“Our goal is to continue to provide a safe, fun, and loving environment for our residents for many years to come”
For more information on the Brookdale Northshore Assisted Living Community, call 361-777-0303 or visit brookdale.com
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•