Calallen family finds calm in the storm at Indian Point Pier

PORTLAND – With schools and daycares closed for the next few weeks, it’s been difficult for families to keep from going stir crazy or kids from just getting bored.
Most schools are now being set up for online learning through websites like Zoom, Google Classroom and even social media sites like Facebook Live and YouTube. So before Calallen Middle School begins their online schooling on March 30, teacher Bronson Buzzard and his wife Jaylon Welch decided to take their three children Bristol, 5, Bradley, 4, and Brennan, 2, for a fishing excursion on Wednesday at Portland’s Indian Point Pier.
“We’re trying to get out of the house and fish,” Welch said. “It’s our first time to really go fishing as a family so we’re kind of learning how to do it with the kids.”
Buzzard said he had spent the week prepping students for online studies as well as getting physical copies of packets ready for students without online access.
“I’m not teaching right now, and I’m not with students,” Buzzard said when asked how he’s coping with the time off. “My kids aren’t in school or in their daycare either, so it kind of feels like you have all this time, but no one plans to have three or four weeks off during the spring.
“Summer is always different because we always try to have something cool for them or summer camps, so it’s just so unplanned. We do the social distancing thing, and we don’t go out to a lot of places, but we figure if we’re outside we might as well do something productive as a family. We go outside; we go for walks or things like that around our neighborhood, but there’s not really much you can do.”
He said he settled on fishing because since he and his family moved to the area two years ago they’ve never had the chance to head to the pier and do that.
Buzzard added that in their downtime they’ve also been reaching out to elderly members of his community to help out and make sure they’re getting taken care of and have groceries.
“When we’re out we’re totally aware of how serious this whole thing is,” he said. “And we do abide by the social distancing, and we take our precautions.
“It’s just kind of funny because in times like this, that’s when everybody starts to get with their family more or try to help each other out.
“It shouldn’t really take a disaster for us to do that, and I think people are starting to realize that.”