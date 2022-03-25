The San Patricio County 4-H Fashion Show was held Thursday, March 3, at the San Patricio County Extension Office in Sinton.
The participants had to present their project to judges and partake in a personal interview about their garment and their knowledge of clothing and textiles.
In the Junior Buying Division, Mikayla Castellano of Clover T 4-H Club placed first in the Dressy Category.
In the Junior Construction Division, Payson Brosig of West Sinton 4-H Club won 1st place in the Everyday Living Category.
All first-place contestants earned the right to advance to the District 4-H Fashion Show to be held in Victoria on Friday, April 8.