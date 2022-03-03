The ChatWork Civic Club met on Feb. 16, at the Portland Community Center. The Guest speaker was San Patricio County Judge David Krebs, who gave an interesting update on the County.
The club, which has been in the community since 1921, also celebrated its 101 year anniversary with a special guest, San Patricio County Children’s Librarian Mr. Kippy. This guest was chosen because the ChatWork Civic Club constructed the first library (the “Little Library” currently located near Bell Whittington Public Library) in 1933 with 304 books!
The club continues to support the library and other local organizations such as the police department, police explorers, fire department, animal shelter, sea cadets and scholarships to local G-P students, through annual donations from its fundraisers.
Also on the agenda was an update on the club’s annual fundraiser, the Chip In For ChatWork Golf Tournament and Raffle, being held April 2, at the NorthShore Country Club. The last Chip In for ChatWork Golf Tournament raised more than $28,000 which was donated back into the community.
Teams and Sponsorships are still available until March 11. Raffle Tickets were also distributed to ChatWork Members and are now on sale for $5 each or 6 for $25 from members or by calling 361-777-4555 or emailing chatworkcc@gmail.com
Two new members were also welcomed, Mary Grace Acuna and Leslie Pullin. The Club now has more than 85 members.
ChatWork’s next meeting will be on Wednesday, March 16, at the Portland Community Center. Anyone interested in joining can call 361-777-4555.