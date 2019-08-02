MATHIS - While heading out to Corpus Christi, stand-up comedian and actor, Richard "Cheech" Marin made a barbecue stop yesterday at Smolik's Smokehouse highway location at Interstate 37 and Hwy 359. Marin is best-known for founding the comedy-duo "Cheech & Chong."
“We were so thrilled", said owner and operator Gail Smolik. "He just popped in to eat bbq. He was in SA the day before receiving an award at the San Antonio Film Festival. He was going to CC for a screening of his movie 'The Cheech.'"
Marin made an appearance at the world premiere of "The Cheech", a 25-minute documentary film inspired by the actor's extensive collection of Chicano art, last night at the AMST H-E-B Theater at the Art Museum of South Texas.
The film was produced and directed by Edward Tyndall, a professor at the University of Colorado Denver and a former media professor at Texas A&M Corpus Christi. According to a news release sent by the museum, Marin and Tyndall connected through the "Los Tejanos: Chicano Art from the Collection" exhibit at the Art Museum of South Texas in January 2018, which inspired the documentary.
"He was gracious and let a few of our employees take some pictures with him,” said Smolik.