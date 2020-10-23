GREGORY – Cheniere Energy came to the aid of the Gregory Parks & Recreation Department, which was in need of funds to replace the picnic tables that were originally built 38 years ago.
The energy company donated $25,000 to the parks and recreation department –which only used the necessary $23,000 – to buy new tables and replace the slabs of concrete they sat on.
“We were able to purchase six tables, four are your standard ones and two of them are handicapped,” Gregory Parks & Recreation Advisory Board member Noberta Zambrano said. “We were also able to redo the slabs because they’re 38 years old.”
To remove and replace the concrete slabs, Zambrano approached Vance Dawson, owner of Dawson’s Recycling and Disposal Inc. and co-owner of KSI Specialties, for a quote. Dawson told Zambrano, “You know, I’m not going to charge you.”
So Dawson’s companies went to work demolishing the old slabs and poured the new ones.
“We could not have accepted Cheniere’s donation to do this if Dawson’s Recycling and KSI hadn’t removed all the concrete because we didn’t have anybody to do it.
“We just want to thank them all very much.”
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•