An area program that serves the entire Coastal Bend homeless population got a recent boost from industry partners.
At last week’s Corpus Christi City Council meeting, mayor Paulette Guajardo and City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance accepting and appropriating a $100,000 donation from the Cheniere Foundation. With those funds, the city plans to establish a program in partnership with the Coastal Bend Center for Independent Living to address persistent and chronic homelessness. The program will provide services to persons with disabilities who are homeless.
“We are thankful to have partners like the City of Corpus Christi and the Coastal Bend Center for Independent Living. Together, we can help address the clear need to assist homeless persons with disabilities in our city,” Cheniere Energy Vice President and General Manager Ari Aziz said. “At Cheniere, and through the Cheniere Foundation, we are deeply committed to giving back to the communities where we live and work.”
The organization said the new Housing & Support for Homeless Individuals with Disabilities Program will establish a housing “bridge model” for individuals with mental, behavioral and other disabilities who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.
“Today’s gift from Cheniere is an important example of how public/private partnerships can word to assist those in need,” mayor Paulette Guajardo said. “Cheniere’s gift will assist in providing case management and supportive services for persons with disabilities who are homeless.
“Thank you to Cheniere for your generous donation.”
