Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic took over last year and people began losing their jobs, food was something that became hard to come by, especially in small communities such as Gregory.
Cheniere Energy is located in the small town and has been a sponsor of the Coastal Bend Food Bank (CBFB) since 2015 and recently donated $20,000 to the Kid’s Backpack Program and committed $75,000 to support the Food Bank’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
So what else would the major industrial player do when their neighbors are in need?
Earlier this month Cheniere partnered with the CBFB to give out food for residents of the Gregory Housing Authority. Each of the households received information about the resources available to them as well as a box of nonperishable food items, a box of produce and a culinary kit. Households with children also received age-appropriate books.
“We are proud to support the communities where we live and work,” Cheniere Associate Representative of Community Affairs Michelle Hinojosa said. “The objective of this partnership was not only to provide food to our neighbors but to also help people understand how to better access the Coastal Bend Food Bank’s resources.”
Earlier this year Cheniere replaced old park benches at Children’s Park and funded several park cleanings in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re very thankful for our partnership with Cheniere,” Gregory Mayor Pro-Tem Odilia Reyes said. “A lot of people are having a hard time during the pandemic and Cheniere has really stepped in to help those in need.”
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•