Chess club plans strategy at library

PORTLAND – Teens in grades 7-12 are invited to join Mrs. Ledezma in an informal book discussion over snacks at Teen Book Club. The next Book Club book will be “The Truth About Alice” by Jennifer Mathieu. Copies are available at the library.
• The Optimist Coastal Bend Chess Foundation presents Chess at the Library on Tuesdays in January from 6-7:30 p.m. Players of all ages and experience levels are welcome. Chess boards will be provided.
• Coloring for Grownups will be held the first Wednesday of every month from 6 to 8 p.m. Adults can de-stress while enjoying a variety of designs and chat. The next session will be Wednesday, Jan. 8.
• The Mystery Book Club will meet from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, to discuss “The Persian Pickle Club” by Sandra Dallas. Snacks will be provided. All are welcome to attend. Copies of the book are available at the library.
• There will be no After School Programs until Monday, Jan. 27. The next Toddler Time is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 14
• There will be no Teen Lounge on Thursday, Dec. 26; the next lounge will be Jan. 9.
• There will be no Storytime with Mr. Kippy until he returns Thursday, Jan. 9.
• Calendars of events are available in the library.
New fiction books available include “Regretting You” by Colleen Hoover, “Stay” by Catherine Ryan Hyde and “Bromance Book Club” by Lyssa Kay Adams.
New non-fiction books available now include “How Not to Diet: The Groundbreaking Science of Healthy, Permanent Weight Loss” by Michael Greger, “I am C-3PO: The Inside Story” by Anthony Daniels and “Making Comics” by Lynda Barry.
Other services include e-books on South Texas Digital Libraries-Overdrive. For more information on this and other services, contact the library at 361-777-4560 or portlandtxlibrary.com.
All events are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted.