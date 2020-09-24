City Hall, Indian Point Pier reopen in Portland

PORTLAND – The city of Portland continues to reopen public services with its city hall now reopened for in-person services.
The municipal court and utilities billing windows are both available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. City officials want residents to review these health safety protocols before visiting:
• Residents must perform a COVID-19 self assessment before visiting city hall or other public facilities
• Face coverings must be worn over the nose and mouth at all times by all persons 10 years old and older to enter public buildings and for the duration of the visit
• If residents don’t have a face covering they can utilize the face coverings available at the table by the front doors where hand sanitizer is available as well
• All visitors must stand on the stickers on the floor to maintain at least six feet of distance between themselves and others not of their household. The maximum capacity for the city hall lobby is five people total at a time
• Please print and fill out forms before visiting city hall if possible at www.portlandtx.com/704/Online-Forms-for-Billing-Municipal-Court
• Children must be supervised and near the parent or guardian at all times.
Pier reopens
Hurricane Hanna caused structural damage to Indian Point Pier which caused it be closed for more than a month.
A statement from the city stated, “Over the last several weeks, the Portland Public Works department worked with structural engineers to identify and repair the damaged areas.”
While the pier is now open, the statement also said, “There are some small areas that are blocked off along the pier. Please adhere to all signs and refrain from removing any objects from the area.”
City officials noted the wide open area and large pier allow many people to enjoy the scenery and amenities while maintaining social distance. Indian Point Pier is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and is located off of State Highway 181 near Sunset Lake and the hike and bike trail.
Paul Gonzales is a reporter at The News of San Patricio and can be reached at 361-364-1270, or by email at pgonzales@mysoutex.com.