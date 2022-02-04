As Portland continues to grow and develop, the city of Portland keeps residents’ quality of life a top priority. In order to get feedback from residents, the city conducts surveys every other year which enables residents to express their priorities for the city’s future.
Portland has partnered with Polco to conduct the 2022 citizen satisfaction survey. The survey includes questions about quality of life, important characteristics of community, services provided by the city and priorities for the future. The survey is available in both English and Spanish.
“The City of Portland focuses on raising families and building a community,” Portland City Manager Randy Wright said. “We value our residents’ feedback. This survey will help us decide how we can best improve our residents’ daily lives and provide good value for their tax dollars.”
The first phase of this survey includes sending printed surveys to a random sampling of households. These households will receive a project description letter that explains how residents can respond using the postage-paid return envelope or through an online link that will be included in the letter.
If residents receive a letter in the mail, please do not share the online code with others. The survey will soon be available to all Portland residents in the coming weeks.
Visit PortlandTx.gov for more information on the survey and Polco’s survey methodology and experience.