CORPUS CHRISTI – KEDT and the Coastal Bend Community Foundation will once again host their KEDT Kids Festival on Saturday, Aug. 17, and will feature more special guests, not to mention a local favorite who never fails to put smiles on children’s faces.
Hundreds of family members crowd the KEDT Center for Educational Broadcasting on 3205 S. Staples St. in Corpus Christi every year from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. for the massive event and to get a chance to meet their favorite public television stars.
This year, kiddos get a chance to meet Curious George, along with his pal the Man with the Yellow Hat, and Arthur.
South Texas Botanical Gardens, South Texas Master Gardeners, Texas A&M Forest Service, Texas Parks & Wildlife and the Texas State Aquarium, amongst others, will be hosting some hands-on educational activities as well as games and free food for all attendees.
And then, of course, local favorite Mr. Kippy will be showcasing his own unique brand of story time all day long which is always a treat for those that live outside San Patricio County.