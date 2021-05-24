The Coastal Bend Region Zone 3 Meeting was held on May 3 at Cavaleri’s Kitchen Italian Restaurant in Sinton. The meeting was led by Zone Chairperson Jared Marks of the Portland Lions Club and was hosted by Odem Area Lions Club. The lions shared their activities and discussed planned projects.
There were 32 lions in attendance from Aransas County Women’s, Aransas Pass, Corpus Christi South Side, Kingsville Noon, Odem Area, Portland, Portland North Bay, Rockport, Sinton and Sinton Nite Lions clubs.
Two new lions were inducted during the meeting, lion Martha Huerta and lion Jim Odem, both from the Sinton Nite Lions Club.
Lions Clubs in the Coastal Bend remain active in their communities and invite anyone interested in serving and helping others to join.
Residents should find a Lions Club in their community and make a positive difference.