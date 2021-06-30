For men who are health conscious, or those looking to be, this month is just for you.
During San Patricio County Commissioners Court last week, SPC Department of Public Health (SPCDPH) Community-based Manager Virgina Lopez presented to the commissioners a proclamation naming June “Men’s Health Month”.
According to the SPCDPH, Men’s Health Month is an annual health observance that brings awareness to “the health issues facing men” celebrated during the month of June, with Men’s Health Week 2021 observed June 14-20 to coincide with Father’s Day. To celebrate further, everyone is encouraged to wear blue every Friday in June.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, it is extremely important for men and boys, especially those with underlying health conditions, such as hypertension, diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular and respiratory conditions, and men age 65 and older, to take care of their health and practice healthy behaviors to help stop the spread of COVID-19,” the SPCDPH stated.
For more information on the “Men’s Health Month” proclamation, or to schedule a health program for a workplace, church or civic group, call 361-587-3541.
