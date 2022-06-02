Two Gregory-Portland students took major awards at the 2022 Congressional Art Competition. Congressman Michael Cloud announced the winners via social media last week.
Vanessa Salcido won first place with her watercolor painting “Smiling Cowboy” which will be displayed for one year at the Cannon Tunnel. She will also be recognized at the annual awards ceremony in Washington DC.
Taylor Leon-Guerrero took the Peoples’ Choice Award with her coffee painting “Coffee Prairie” which will be displayed in Congressman Michael Cloud’s Corpus Christi office.
Both girls will be continuing their education in art in Corpus Christi, Salcido will attend TAMUCC and Leon-Guerrero will attend Del Mar College.
“If you see either of these girls in the hall, please give them a pat on the back and tell them how awesome they are,” G-PISD Visual Arts teacher Alejandra Peña said. “Both have given the art department so much in the last four years and will be missed dearly.”
Cloud said, “It seems to get harder every year to judge this contest and to come up with a winner. We are so impressed with all the art pieces that were sent in and I want to let you know that it’s not too soon to start thinking about next year’s contest and getting that artwork ready.
“Thank you to all of our talented students who participated and to those who judged and voted on these incredible works of art.
“We are so grateful for everyone who participated.”
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•