SINTON – “This is one of the items that makes it good to be sitting up here as county judge, when you can do a proclamation or awareness of a group that does fantastic work in your county and in your area,” San Patricio County Judge David Krebs told Commissioners Court on Monday.
Commissioners designated February as Court Appointed Special Advocates awareness (CASA) month in San Patricio County and signed a proclamation to make it official.
Krebs added, “This is a group that does phenomenal work in our region – Bee County, Live Oak County, McMullen County and now here in our county.
“So it’s going to be my honor to make this presentation this morning to a great group of people that are here with us this morning.”
CASA set up it’s first San Patricio County location in December located at 211 S. McCall St. directly behind Cavaleri’s Kitchen in Sinton.
And even though the program just opened up in the county, they are busy working to be there for children in need.
The proclamation states that there is an escalating problem of child abuse and neglect in San Patricio County where approximately 170 children are currently in foster care. There are less than 5% of county foster children who have an advocate.
A staggering number in the proclamation is that approximately 66% of people in Texas prisons today were in foster care and generally 75% of foster children without a CASA volunteer come back into the foster care system.
The proclamation ends by stating, “We further proclaim that we support CASA in their goal of providing an advocate for all cases that necessitate an advocate in San Patricio County; and
“We encourage the citizens of San Patricio County to volunteer to help ensure all San Patricio County foster children have the opportunity for a permanent, safe, loving home.”
San Patricio County Program Manager Mia Moore, who also manages the Bee, Live Oak and McMullen County CASA programs, was on hand to receive the proclamation along with numerous volunteers from the area.
“It is an honor to work with the people of San Patricio County,” Moore said. “We have had such a warm welcome in this county and we are so excited about this proclamation, about the support from our community and we look forward to growing this program and serving the county’s children.”
She added that on Tuesday, she would be graduating the first group of county advocates with many, many to come.
“I see so many of my friends from San Pat, so thank you all for coming and (Executive Director Brenda Dees) and I are so excited to have you here.
“We’re so privileged. Judge Krebs, thank you and thank you, commissioners.”
After handing out gifts to all the commissioners, Moore presented a calendar of events that children and their parents can participate in for the entire month of February which includes the acronym TIME – Talk, Involve, Make a Memory and Encourage. The calendar is meant to give parents activities to do with their child or children throughout the month.
“We are just so happy to be here today and for making this all happen,” Moore added.
When the 170 children that are currently in foster care in the county were brought up again just before she left, Moore simply said, “We will be changing that number very quickly.”