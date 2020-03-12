SINTON – Out of more than 6,000 emergency managers across the globe, only 2,002 are certified Emergency Managers, and now San Patricio County’s very own Sara Williams is one of the select few to hold that distinction.
“It’s quite an accomplishment and fantastic for the county,” SPC Judge David Krebs said as he recognized her during commissioners court on Monday. “Sarah, congratulations. We’re very proud of you and very proud of this.”
Earning the Certified Emergency Manager (CEM) recognition from the International Association of Emergency Managers wasn’t an easy task.
Williams qualified as a CEM by submitting an extensive credentials package, personal and professional background achievements and successfully completed a management essay and a written examination. In order to maintain certification, she must continue a program of professional development over a successive five-year period in the future.
“Emergency management changes so rapidly,” Williams said. “Some of the things that they asked on the test are things that have changed in the last few years. And then submitting the packet, I had to go back and find documentation of where I had been involved in exercises and events in the past and different training classes.”
A letter delivered to Judge Krebs from Certification Commissioner Chairman L. Keith Dowlerread, “This is an honor neither easily earned or maintained, the CEM designation. As a CEM, Sarah Williams demonstrated high levels of competence and ethical fitness and emergency management; your organization is to be commended for having a professional of this caliber on your staff.”
In the end, what does the certification mean for the county as a whole?
“It gives the county a legitimacy to our program,” Williams continued, “to show that we have, as a whole, gone and made sure that we’re completing the steps that we need to complete. This was one piece in what our overall plan was for legitimizing our program.
“Another piece of that was last year we re-entered the emergency management preparedness grants that are administered by the state through FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) that sends money to state administers. And what that does is we have to, as a program, annually complete a bunch of steps. So we have to participate in exercises and our staff has to train on various things.”
She added that her assistant emergency management coordinator has begun the process of getting the designation as a Texas Emergency Manager within the next year which is similar to her recognition except it’s only for the state.
“I’m happy to serve and have dedicated my life to public service,” Williams said. “I’m just happy to be here.
“If there’s anyway I can make things better and make everything work better. I’m happy to do it.”