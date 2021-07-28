Since 1972, the Portland Garden Club has dedicated its time and money toward city beautification. Look around Portland, and its work can be seen throughout.
The club also enjoys highlighting exceptional gardens, as is the case with Ann and Jerry Zbranek, who are residents of Brookdale Northshore Assisted Living Facility in Portland.
The two took the Portland Garden Club Yard of the Season, along with a $40 gift certificate from Greens N Things Nursery and Floral, with Portland Garden Club President Marcia Schultz saying the couple serve as an inspiration to others who think ‘I am retired, and I cannot have a yard.’ She also hopes that more residents will create gardens which helps them get outside and get exercise while beautifying the facility.
“It’s a retirement center, but the center has allowed them to take in this whole area,” Schultz said showing the large fenced in area behind the Zbranek residence. “Nobody else has this big of a yard, but they allow them to, and they have their first plants in pots so they’re able to take care of it.”
Right before the winter freeze earlier this year, Schultz said that A. Zbranek pulled up one of her flowers and kept it under her bed. That flower is now nearly six feet tall and seemed to survive just fine.
“This is what people can do, and the Zbraneks really are trying to get more of the residents interested in getting outside and gardening,” Schultz continued.
A. Zbranek added, “This has all been fun. We’ve been here four years, and we love it here.”
