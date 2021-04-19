On Tuesday, March 23, The City of Odem hosted a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Fire Department station. Members of the San Patricio County Health Department administered vaccinations to over 111 people. Pictured from left are Elisa Esparza (Immunization Outreach), Alicia Castillo (Indigent Healthcare Program), Karry Chavez (Immunization Outreach), Mayor Huerta and Krissy Soliz (Indigent Healthcare Program).