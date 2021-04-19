On Saturday, March 20, Odem-Edroy ISD partnered with the Community Action Agency to host a COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination clinic for educators, seniors and others in Odem, Edroy and surrounding areas. San Patricio County Sheriff’s Department, Odem Area Lions Club and OEISD nurses, staff and teachers supported the event.
More than 250 people received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine.
On Tuesday, March 23, the city of Odem hosted their own vaccination clinic at the fire department. The San Patricio County Health Department administered the first dose of the Moderna vaccine to more than 111 people. Assisting were Mayor Billy Huerta, Odem Volunteer Fire Department, Odem Police Department, Odem Area Lions Club and Allegiance EMS.