It’s not even October yet but things are already getting creepy in the county.
On July 3, the host of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” posted a curse-laden web exclusive video to Youtube titled “Beach Dolls” to express his extreme horror for dolls washing up on 40 miles of South Texas beaches, including Aransas Pass.
But these aren’t just any dolls. They’re malformed, creepy ones with missing limbs, missing eyes and come in all shapes and sizes in varying degrees of decay.
They are simply really, really creepy.
“I hate those dolls, I hate them so much I’m here talking to you about that, in a week that we are off, exclusively because I hate them,” Oliver told audiences in the clip.
The video also featured news clips of University of Texas Marine Science Institute Reserve Director Jace Tunnell, known in these parts as the creator of Nurdle Patrol and protector of sea turtles and other sea creatures.
Oliver is well known to be quite brash and outspoken, and didn’t hold back when talking about Tunnell who took it all in stride, even admitting he didn’t know who Oliver was, but now subscribes to his Youtube channel.
“I couldn’t stop laughing,” Tunnell said. “I was cracking up because they would show me on there and I said, ‘Okay, finally they’re going to have some education in this clip’ then he would just start bashing me.
“I dig that kind of sense of humor, I just loved it.”
Tunnel explained that with the Mission-Aransas National Estuarine Research Reserve, he and his team do weekly surveys looking for sea turtles, marine mammals and count endangered birds. He said the team started posting pictures of the things they would find doing these surveys to educate people about seashells and the like.
“But we took a picture of a doll and we put that up and we got a crazy number of likes on the page,” Tunnell said. “So whenever we find a doll that’s usually the first picture we put up in a series of usually 30 to 40 photos about stuff washing up on the beach.
“We find a couple of them every month and you do that over three years and all of a sudden you realize there’s a lot.”
He said he would just put the dolls in a bucket but last Halloween he did a creepy doll beach combing episode for the reserve’s own Youtube channel, www.youtube.com/c/MissionAransasNERR, and Facebook page, www.facebook.com/manerr.
On that video he brought out all the dolls and made some jokes before explaining how the dolls came through with the current and ended up on the beach.
He also hosts a trash to treasures auction on the beach every March where the reserve auctions off items they’ve found on the beach, including the dolls. Some of them have gone for $10 to $35 with the money going to save sea turtles.
But since the video came out last week, and as of last Friday afternoon racked up more than 3.1 million views, things have gotten ... strange.
“I’ve gotten over 30 emails from people that have wanted to buy those dolls,” he laughed. “One lady, I don’t know how she got my phone number, but she called my phone. I didn’t answer it the first time because I was in a meeting but I looked over and it was ringing again, so I thought it must be an emergency.
“I answered and it was some lady who really wanted the doll that had the crossbones, they call it the pirate baby. She wanted to donate $1,000 to the reserve for it.”
The reason Tunnell didn’t jump at the chance for that specific donation was because, at the end of Oliver’s video he offers to donate a large sum of money to buy all of them and said, “I promise, we will figure out the best way to destroy every last one of these pieces of **** for you, for all of you.”
There has been no word on if the TV host was serious about the donation and at the time of publication his office had not responded to a request for comment.
All residents can do for now is hope that Tunnell keeps taking those dolls off local beaches because, as mentioned before, they’re really, really creepy.
