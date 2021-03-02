In February the Portland Chamber of Commerce sadly decided to call off Windfest 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to cripple the live entertainment and festival industry.
In a statement, the Portland Chamber of Commerce said the board of directors, Windfest Committee and chamber staff are “ ... saddened to announce yet again, the official decision to cancel Windfest 2021.
“With all outdoor festivals and events being canceled in the area and the current guideline’s put out by the state, it was the best decision to cancel and work towards an even greater event for 2022.”
The chamber said the decision was not something they took lightly as the event will have a big impact on the community as well as the chamber. They added that they understand this will have an economic impact on other non-profit organizations in the area that utilize Windfest as their annual revenue generator.
The chamber decided to reschedule last year’s 47th annual Windfest, pushing it to November before pulling the plug on that event as well. While last year’s festival had Stoney LaRue booked as their headliner and Zydeco Hellraisers, The Powell Brothers and San Antonio-forged Tex-Mex/Pop-Rock artists The Last Bandoleros set take the stage during the weekend, a new lineup hasn’t been released at this time.
“As you know, Windfest is the chamber’s biggest fundraising event, it is also an event where so many people come together to enjoy themselves in a safe environment,” Portland Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Chairman Stephanie Turany said. “This was not an easy decision, by far, but we felt this is the right decision to ensure the safety of our beautiful community, along with our surrounding neighbors.
“I want to extend a big thank you to our Windfest Committee, board of directors, & the chamber staff for all their hard work. We are looking ahead to the next Windfest.”
The chamber said it takes a lot of people and a lot of work to put Windfest on and it was decided the event was just too large to successfully modify it and to make it work even with a safety plan in place.
Windfest Committee Chair Elizabeth Ackman added, “The hardest thing to do when you’re comfortable is to change. This past year has made everyone uncomfortable and so it’s the perfect time to change.”
She said the committee is out of their comfort zone but they have come through so much as a community, and each time there has been an interruption in their normal way of doing things, they tend to come out better in the aftermath.
“I know that each of us cannot wait to move on to the new normal and I challenge you to harness these disappointments and interruptions into innovating the ways in which we can leverage leadership, citizenship and most of all each other,” Ackman said.
The chamber said they will still be hosting the Battle of the Bands event later in the year and to contact them at 361-777-4650 for more information or to sign up.
The chamber along with the Healthy Portland Committee will also be hosting Healthfest on April 10 and are seeking local merchants and artists who have merchandise, services or goods to sell with health and wellness in mind including clothing, jewelry, etc.
President/CEO of the Portland Chamber of Commerce Shelly Stuart added, “It was a very difficult decision to make especially since we had to postpone, then cancel, last year as well. We did look at postponing it until later but made the final decision to just plan for a super event for 2022.”
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•