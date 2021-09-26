For the past 18 years, eight sisters have been reuniting every Labor Day weekend.
The sisters are the daughters of Manuel and Marcaria De La Garza of Sinton along with their one brother Joe. All nine of the De La Garza children were raised in Sinton and graduated Sinton High School between 1977 and 1993.
Sinton Historical Museum Director Irma Cantu said this year the group reunited in their hometown and made a visit to the Sinton museum as a part of their activities. She said all of the sisters, along with other family members, enjoyed reminiscing about growing up in Sinton as they viewed the different exhibits and early photographs of the community.
Some even learned a little history about the town.
They also enjoyed browsing the collection of high school year books and participated in a scavenger hunt.
After leaving the museum, the De La Garza sisters returned to their alma mater for a group photo in front of the iconic anchor and letter “S”.