Members of the San Patricio County Retired Teachers Association met on Jan. 10 with Vernon Kramer, geologist and Del Mar College Professor joining them as a special guest speaker.
The regular business meeting was held and two service projects continued – the collection of teddy bears for the police department and books for school children.
Members are currently collecting books, 2nd grade reading level, to donate to teachers for distribution in their classrooms; ensuring that each student gets to choose a book of their own to keep. The goal of the project is to instill a love of reading in each student.
Two new members joined the Association, which has over 110 members. Of special recognition was the confirmation of a supplemental payment to be made to all annuitants from the Teachers Retirement System, which will be distributed beginning Jan. 13.
The next meeting will be held on Monday, Feb. 21, at 10 a.m. at the Sinton ISD Administration Building located at 322 S. Archer St. in Sinton. Refreshments will be served at 9:30 a.m. All retired teachers, administration and staff are invited to attend. For information email pgrero7@gmail.com.