UPDATE: Missy MudPie has been placed with Tish Ann Butts-Floerke at a rescue and has fully recovered.
Original Story: A harrowing scene unfolded in Portland recently when Animal Control successfully freed a donkey that had found itself stuck in a deep mud pit on Country Club Drive.
The city of Portland Police Department posted on their Facebook page, “After locating the donkey, officers worked frantically to clear mud away from her head, chest and sides to enable her to cool down and breath better.”
Veterinarians from San Patricio County and Corpus Christi assisted in freeing the donkey and loading it onto a trailer, at which point she was transported to a veterinarian in Sinton for evaluation.
“Please join us in wishing ‘Missy Mudpie’ a full and speedy recovery,” the Facebook post concluded.
The donkey was reported to be in “pretty rough shape,” but the Corpus Christi veterinarian currently caring for her “remained optimistic.”
