Eliana Dykehouse represented Gregory-Portland ISD in the 50 free and 100 butterfly in swim competitions this season and nabbed 24th and 21st in the state, which places her in an elite class of athletes. She shattered one of the oldest school records this year, improved her times over the course of the season, all while maintaining exemplary grades and gracing the team with her positive attitude during the hardest of workouts.
Two time Olympian Susana Escoba stated, “Success is not the achievement of goals; it is to become the best person you can be pursuing those goal. Carpe Diem.”
There are approximately 7,200 varsity level high school swimmers in the state of Texas. Two hundred eighty-eight high schools competed to advance to the 32 district meets. The top six advance from the district meet to regional championships. There are eight region meets held annually. Only the top two swimmers in each race advance to the state meet, along with the next fastest eight times acquired at the region meets.