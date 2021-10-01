Clint Eastwood films are brand all their own, sometimes pandering to his prescribed ideology and other times delivering whole-hearted views, but still they are all recognizable his.
If one were to create a spectrum of Eastwood-directed films, “Unforgiven” or “Million Dollar Baby” might be at the top, while “The 15:17 to Paris” or “Space Cowboys” might be at the bottom.
Eastwood’s latest effort -- “Cry Macho” -- falls somewhere in between.
“Macho” tells the story of a disgraced rodeo star and horse breeder Mike (Clint Eastwood) who travels to Mexico to save his former employer’s (Dwight Yoakam) son Rafo (Eduardo Minett). But the journey and the connection between the old man Mike and Rafe is where the heart of the film truly lies.
The script is written by Nick Schenk (Gran Torino, The Mule), based on an earlier screenplay the late N. Richard Nash (Between the Darkness and the Dawn, The Parade) taken from his own novel of the same name.
The film has a strong but simple premise, never mind its borderline ‘white hero’ theme. But the execution, as with many Eastwood misfires, is where it fails.
The problems begin with the script itself, which relies on way too much expositional dialogue, especially at the beginning, rendering the actors -- even Eastwood -- into merely talking puppets. Yoakam gives his worst performance as the former employer and rodeo king. Minett only does slightly better as the son.
And then there’s Eastwood. At 91, he gives a decent yet hollow performance, with only glimpses of true emotion shining through, the rest it only feels like he is reading his lines.
‘Macho’ gets better as it moves along into the second act, even if it’s rooted in an almost cartoon-like version of Mexico. It reveals its true intentions of being a character study, but unfortunately, the characters are half-realized and their performances couldn’t save them.
The comes the third act, as it creeps toward the end, as small attempts to build tension are barely effective, rending the ending itself moot.
As director, Eastwood does a somewhat palatable job, better than most of his recent efforts. Truth be told, I’ve never been a huge fan of his directing, other than his one flawless film, “Unforgiven”. Some of the choices he makes as a director take the viewer out of the movie, quite often, revealing the glue that binds all the pieces together.
Eastwood is a legend. Eastwood is basically an institution. But Eastwood is flawed.
Ultimately, ‘Macho’ is not so strong, after all.
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•