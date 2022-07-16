It’s been 11 years since “SCUM”, the horror movie shot almost entirely in Beeville, was released. While the cast and crew have gone on about their lives – both in and out of filmmaking – one thing is clear, the movie will always call Beeville its home.
So much so in fact that Scores Bar & Grill decided to do a “Throwback Summer” event throughout June and July and asked if it could include a screening of the horror film on the schedule.
“It’s always great when people think of that movie and its Beeville roots,” SCUM writer, director and The News of San Patricio Editor Paul Gonzales said. “I’ll get random social media messages about the movie and how people can watch it, so earlier this year my brother’s Youtube channel Staunch TV released it online followed by an 11-year reunion special with the cast via Zoom.
“It was great to see all my actors again. Even though many of us are friends, we don’t really keep up with each other.”
The filming of “SCUM” took over the small town and it wasn’t rare to see actors carrying baseball bats or prop guns covered in blood roaming the back roads and alleyways of Beeville.
The city allowed Gonzales to close down two blocks of downtown to film a scene involving a few gallons of blood and more than 100 extras running out of the Rialto theater.
“We couldn’t have made the movie without the city’s support,” he said. “They brought out their city workers to close the streets and let us take over downtown for a night.
“It was pretty cool.”
The movie was also screened at the Rio 6 theater for three midnight screenings, adding two more screens the last two days, and they all sold out.
“We made more money than ‘Sex and the City 2’ that weekend,” he laughed. “So I guess we did OK.”
Gonzales added that while you can watch the movie from the comfort of your own home on Youtube, this will be the first time in more than a decade that members of the cast will come together and do a Q&A after the Scores screening.
“I know the first question will be where’s the sequel,” Gonzales laughed. “It was something we talked about in our reunion special with the cast and while everyone is eager, it seems very unlikely it will ever happen.”
Gonzales added that he has a family now, as does another Beeville native and main star of the film, Brandon Maldonado.
The film had a modest $4,000 budget and took 2 1/2 years to make, so Gonzales admitted that he probably couldn’t pull together enough funds for a bigger budget sequel.
He’s not sure if he’d want to leave his family to make another movie since his kids are still young.
However, he did mention that a sequel may come out in one form or another.
“I’ve been writing a lot of screenplays and books since ‘SCUM,’” he said. “I have a pile of scripts that I’ve recently sent out to Hollywood, including a sequel to the Pauly Shore movie ‘Encino Man.’
“Hollywood works so slow I won’t know if anyone is even interested in anything I’ve sent them for months, but I have an idea on how to do ‘SCUM 2’, based on some ideas from the cast.”
He said he plans to write the script, send it out to the cast for approval, then self publish it on Amazon in book form.
“It’ll be a script, not a novel at this point,” he continued. “Maybe after I finish my next two books I’ll have a change of heart and write it as a novel but I write scripts a lot faster than books, so we’ll see.”
The screening of “SCUM” will take place at Scores Bar & Grill, 1502 N. Saint Marys St. in Beeville, on July 16 at 8 p.m. All attendees must be 21 or older. There’s no cover charge and the aforementioned Q&A will take place afterward.
“I’m just glad people still seem to care about something I made a long time ago,” Gonzales added. “I don’t know what my future in filmmaking will be but this movie is out there and people seem to enjoy it so I’m happy with that.”