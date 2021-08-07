Sinton now has its own food truck park and event center after two family members and a complete stranger banded together to bring a dream to fruition.
77 Food Farm, located in Sinton, is owned by Rebecca and Savanna Martinez and Jeremiah Garcia.
Rebecca, 30, Savanna, 23, and Garcia, 34, banded together to help bring an original concept by Rebecca to life, after the onset of COVID-19 stunted her plans.
“Two years ago I had a vision, then COVID happened and made it difficult,” Rebecca stated in a Facebook post. “So I prayed over my visions constantly. And I prayed for the business partners meant for me. Then, as God tends to work, he sent me two diamonds.”
One of those diamonds was Garcia. A recent friend of the Martinezes, Garcia heard Rebecca’s pitch for the food truck park, and thought it was a brilliant idea.
“(Savanna) has always worked for somebody else, and so have I,” Garcia said. “So we were like, let’s see if we can do this, and sure enough, we got started.”
After settling on a location – the big yellow house, as Garcia named it – the crew found themselves in the midst of a self-described clandestine journey to open the park.
“Everything just happened in our favor,” Garcia added. “And like (Rebecca) said, it was by the grace of God, because it was just one thing after another kept on showing us to keep going, keep going. This is the right thing to do.”
77 Food Farm is now open Fridays and Saturdays, 5-11p.m. and Sundays, noon to 8 p.m. For more information, find 77 Food Farm on Facebook, or email 77ffarm@gmail.com
