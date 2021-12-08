The ExxonMobil Foundation delivered $70,500 to 23 local organizations during a reception that took place on Nov. 16 at the Portland Community Center.
Gulf Coast Growth Ventures (GCGV), a joint venture of ExxonMobil-SABIC, organized the reception and steward the funds on behalf of the ExxonMobil Foundation.
Receiving organizations include area fire departments, food banks and several groups that provide wholesome activities for children. The reception included announcement of funds raised during October from GCGV employees for the United Way of the Coastal Bend.
“Charitable donations like this are one way ExxonMobil makes good on our promise to be good neighbors,” GCGV Site Manager Paul Fritsch said. “We see the good work happening across the Coastal Bend, and we are glad to support youth programs, help improve health and safety in our communities and enhance protection of our environment through these donations.”
GCGV is building a world-scale petrochemical facility in Gregory.
For more information on GCGV, visit gulfcoastgv.com. This funding reception represents only a portion what GCGV offers to the community, both in additional funds, event sponsorships, and volunteer time.