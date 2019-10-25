Female vampire slayer takes lead in editor’s new book

CORPUS CHRISTI – With Halloween just around the corner, it seemed like a good enough time for San Patricio County Editor Paul Gonzales to release a book about vampires – a subject he’s not very fond of.
Oh, and they’re the bloodthirsty kind, not the shimmering romantic kind.
Interview with a vampire writer
“I hate vampires,” Gonzales laughed. “Every book I would come across was so bad, and it was just a retread of everything that had come before, just not as good or another bad romance story.”
Gonzales said that his disdain for vampire stories grew and grew until he felt he had to do something about it.
“I had a short film idea from about six or seven years ago, and it was about vampires,” he said. “I never actually wrote it because I knew I wouldn’t be able to make the movie because I didn’t have the funds, so I sort of tucked it away in the far reaches of my brain.
“Then one day I came across another vampire love story online and snapped. I just couldn’t take it any longer.”
Gonzales said he sat down and wrote what would become “I Wear My Sunglasses at Night,” his debut novella which will launch at Amazon this Friday. A novella, for those that have never heard the term, is a short novel. This one comes in at just under 100 pages.
“I used the title because as a kid I always thought the song was about vampires,” he recalled. “I mean, who else could see at night wearing shades?”
He said it was written sometime last year and just sat on his computer desktop along with his many other stories – which includes two novels and dozens of short stories.
“The novella follows a girl named Nicky who goes on a vacation with her boyfriend Derrick, but soon he gets kidnapped by a tribe of vampires, and she goes across the country to save him,” he said. “Oh, and a dwarf along with his coyote help her out.
“It’s weird, funny and has a lot of gory action. Perfect for a quick Halloween read.”
Published author
Two of the aforementioned short stories have been published in separate anthologies, one which comes out Nov. 6.
“It was a little more than two years ago when I decided to actually try and make a go at this writing thing,” Gonzales said. “I was just writing story after story, and they were just sitting around.
“I mean, how hard could it be to become a well known author, right?
“I started submitting to every magazine, anthology, publisher, agent – over the years there must’ve been more than 1,000 emails scattered across the internet, with just as many rejection letters in return.
“Then one guy from Corpus Christi, William Mays, who owns Mays Publishing actually accepted one of my short stories last year for his anthology, and I thought I was set.
“Here I was a published author so now no one can tell me ‘no’ anymore.”
Gonzales continued getting rejection letters from his work, or sometimes no letters at all.
He said it’s a long process to get published. First, you have to write the story, which turns out to be the easy part; then you write query letters to see if the publisher is even interested. Then a few months later you get an email that may or may not ask for the actual submission. If you do submit something, expect to wait anywhere from three months to a year before hearing anything back.
If it’s a rejection, then that story was just sitting there when someone else who might’ve been interested just slipped on by.
“It’s a process to say the least,” Gonzales said. “So even with the self-publishing market flooded with badly written and designed books, I decided to take the leap and hopefully not add to that slush pile.”
He said he learned the ins and outs of marketing and reaching out to bloggers and book reviewers in an attempt to successfully launch his novella.
“I really decided to make a go of it,” he continued. “A lot of people I know that self publish just dump it on Amazon, throw a little party then annoy you like crazy, posting links to it online for a week. Then it’s done, and they’ve sold two copies to their parents.
“I really researched for nearly two months on how to launch a book, and now in a few days we’ll see what happens.”
What’s in a name?
With the book being released on Kindle and in paperback on Friday, Oct. 25, only time will tell if his writing career will take off.
And if you’re searching Amazon for the book, you might want to search for the author Paul Aster Cohen.
“There’s a lot of connotations when it comes to Hispanic writers who also happen to be from Texas,” he explained. “I don’t write about cowboys or tortillas or bluebonnets – I write about monsters and crazy relationships and stuff that writers write about.
“Texas writers are sort of their own genre, and I’m not part of that.
“It’s a long story on why I chose to have a pen name, you’re just going to have to find me and ask.”
For more information on appearances and where to order the book visit paulastercohen.com.