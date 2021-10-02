A new festival is coming to the Coastal Bend, one that celebrates one of South Texas’ beloved sons – Guy Clark.
The Rockport Center for the Arts (RCA) will be hosting the multifaceted festival from Oct. 15 - Nov. 14 at several venues in the area, all in effort to celebrate the life of Clark, a legendary songwriter and former Rockport resident, for his 80th birthday.
“This is something we’ve wanted to do for some time,” said Luis Purón, RCA executive director. “Guy Clark is a beloved son of Rockport and an iconic figure who contributed so much to the world through his lyrics, poetry and music. He was a true artist and one deserving celebration.”
The Guy Clark Festival is structured around four major events. On Friday, Oct. 15 and running through Nov. 14, the RCA will open an exhibit featuring works inspired by the songs of Clark, and translated onto canvas by Steve Russell. The exhibit is called ‘Rockport Kind of Guy.’ On Oct. 21, Russell and the RCA will host a release and signing party for the corresponding CD and art book by the same name. The CD is produced by John Macy and Coastal Bend Music, and features 16 of Clark’s songs performed by renowned regional singer-songwriters such as Verlon Thompson, Shawn Camp, Lyle Lovett, Teri Hendrix and Steve Earle. The book features Russell’s paintings, along with historical facts and photos, and stories told by the people who knew Clark best, compiled by local historians Cheryl Livingston and Ty Husak of the Aransas County Historical Society.
Nov. 7-8, the RCA will host ‘An Evening with Verlon Thompson and Shawn Camp’ -- a music performance inspired by the songs of Clark, to take place at the Rialto Theater in Aransas Pass.
Finally, the festival will partner with the Rockport Film Festival to showcase ‘Without Getting Caught or Killed’, a new documentary on the life of Clark, along with his wife Susanna and longtime friendship with another Texas legend, Townes Van Zandt. The film is directed by Tamara Savirano and Paul Whitfield.
The art center, which is in the midst of building its brand new campus after Hurricane Harvey decimated the original in 2017, which will house a 20,000 square-foot state-of-the-art Performance Art Center. The new building is slated to be completed in late 2022.
“This is kind of the direction we’re going in, it’s our foray into getting into that kind of programming in the future, which is something we’ve always wanted to do,” Purón said. “In the very near future, the performing arts will be a new but regular offering that is sure to energize our community and visitors.”
As Purón explained, the new building will become the future home of the Rockport Film Festival, with its eyes on bigger events -- including the Guy Clark Festival, which he believes will be a big hit in South Texas because Clark was one of its prodigal sons.
“Guy Clark grew up in Rockport,” Purón continued, “ and he’s a very well loved and liked person here.”
All proceeds raised from the Guy Clark Festival benefit the RCA’s new campus. Tickets for the concert go on sale beginning Sept. 28, and tickets for the film screening will go on sale on Oct. 1,
For more information on the festival, or to purchase tickets and merchandise, visit GuyClarkFestival.com.
