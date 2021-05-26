Last week, Firehouse Subs named David Barganski, owner and operator of two Firehouse Subs restaurants, including the one in Portland, as 2020 Franchisee of the Year. The award, known as the Axe Award, recognizes high-performing franchisees throughout the Firehouse Subs system.
Barganski is a longtime Coastal Bend resident and has been a member of the Firehouse Subs family for eight years. He opened his first location in Corpus Christi in 2013, then two years later opened his second restaurant in Portland, 1850 U.S. 181-A.
Firehouse Subs headquarters said in a statement that Barganski’s storied commitment to the Coastal Bend community was also key to his win. Through his leadership, more than $52,000 in grants have been awarded to Coastal Bend first responders, including $18,736 to the Portland Fire Department in 2019.
“We’re glad to be here today in partnership with Firehouse Subs,” Portland Fire Chief Jeff Morris said at the time. “We have applied through the foundation to get a grant in order to purchase spare sets of bunker gear for our firefighters.”
Barganski said of his Axe Award, “I am honored to be named franchisee of the year in the West-Central region.
“Over the last eight years, I have taken great pride in feeding and supporting our guests and first responders. From hurricanes to a global pandemic, our community is no doubt resilient, and I am proud to be a business owner here.”
