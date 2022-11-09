A little about myself. I’m new to South Texas and absolutely fascinated with all the outdoor opportunities. My wife and I moved to the area in June. We’re from Northeast Ohio where we’ve spent most of our lives. We’ve been visiting the area for many years until two little grandchildren finally lured us into the move.
My outdoor writing career actually started with wildlife photography. It’s hard to get photos published on their own, no matter how good they are, so an outdoor editor convinced me to try writing articles to go with the pictures. That was in 2008 and I’ve been doing it ever since. Over the years I’ve been honored with numerous awards in both photography and writing.
I’m going to miss all the outdoor adventures in Ohio such as, walleye and perch fishing in Lake Erie, fishing for steelhead trout in Steelhead Alley, salmon fishing in Lake Ontario, sauger fishing in the Ohio River, inland lake walleye fishing and the great whitetail deer and turkey hunting. I’m not going to miss my snow shovel and ice scraper.
Recently, I can’t help being drawn to fishing in the Coastal Bend area. As the scrub desert gives way to marshy coastal plains and large intracoastal bays, there is so much fish-able water that it can be overwhelming, especially to someone new to the area.
This saltwater fishing is so exciting in many ways. You never know what you’re going to catch. Everything has teeth or spines. We’ve caught many smaller fish that we’re afraid to even touch and it took a little research just to find out what they were, such as toadfish, sea robin and cutlassfish. My wife and I have been targeting the big three, speckled trout, flounder and reds. So far, we’ve caught a few trout, one keeper flounder that was amazing to eat and no reds as of yet.
I will say, everyone we talk to from bait store folks to other anglers have been so hospitable and willing to share their techniques on where and how to catch fish. But still no luck on those red drum. We’re still trying and sometimes you’ll end up with a story even better than catching one yourself.
Just recently, while fishing Packery Channel, armed with live shrimp and finger mullet, a perfect warm sunny day and reports of big ones lurking, we settled into a spot thinking this might be the day. Four hours into the late afternoon had only yielded a few promising bites, but no fish, when suddenly a commotion began next to us.
A young angler had set the hook on something big. His mom and dad tried to encourage him as he was apparently struggling to gain anything on this fish. A bystander, obviously an experienced angler, jumped in to give advice. Pump the rod up and reel it down, he said, check your drag, take your time. All good advice as the young angler was able to work the fish up to the sloping channel walls.
Many of us onlookers were stunned at the size of the red drum and the fact that, without a net, the kid, in all the excitement, heaved the monster fish up the wall without breaking the line. He successfully and impressively landed and released a 35-inch red.
With every fishing trip there is a story to tell. Even though we didn’t catch anything that day, we didn’t go home empty handed. We got to share in the special experience of 14-year-old Caleb De La Cruz from Corpus Christi on his memorable fishing trip.
Mike Mainhart is the outdoors writer for Coastal Bend
Publishing.