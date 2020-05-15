Flores shares hope for OEISD class of 2020

ODEM – As the very unusual school year winds down, Odem-Edroy High School Assistant Principal Lisa Flores released a statement for their 2020 senior class to show that even during these trying times, the graduating students are not forgotten.
“We want to take this opportunity to let the seniors know how proud we are of each one of you,” Flores said in the statement. “Despite the current situation, you all have showed resolve to stay positive and get things done to finish the year out. Know that you have an awesome staff of teachers behind you as well as a community that is here to see you succeed.
“You are not in this alone! Please do not hesitate to reach out should you have any questions or concerns. We will continue to recognize your accomplishments and keep the spirit of OHS alive.”