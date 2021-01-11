Former Gregory-Portland Superintendent Dr. Paul Clore said his goodbyes to students, faculty and staff during a farewell tour across all G-PISD campuses just before Christmas break.
For 19 years, Superintendent Clore has been the face of Gregory-Portland ISD, watching the community blossom and prosper into the industry rich area it is today. By Dec. 31, his official retirement date, Clore will have served a total of 47 years as an educator, including 28 of those years as a superintendent for Texas public school districts.
As he made his final stop during his farewell tour on Dec. 17, hundreds of high school students were joined by the Wildcat band, cheerleaders, faculty and staff to wish him well on his upcoming retirement.
G-PISD High School Principal Kyde Eddleman said during Clore’s final stop, “On behalf of the high school we just want to thank you for all the years of service and all the support that you’ve given us over the years. We appreciate everything that you’ve done for the school district and we’re glad to get to honor you.
“We hope that you enjoy retirement and get to do some things that you have always wanted to do, it is well deserved.”
Jonathan Turner’s G-P robotics team also presented Clore with a 3D printed plaque they made during class which was signed by teachers and staff.
“I just want to thank our students and staff for being the wonderful people that you are,” Clore said. “You have represented this high school and this school district remarkably well during my 19 1/2 years. Believe it or not, this (high school building) was the very first thing that we put in place for students and staff of all of the buildings that we’ve worked on during that 19 1/2-year period of time. We wanted you to have the best that we had to offer and I think it has served all of you well.
“I’m happy that you have had the chance to do your schooling in a facility of this type because not everybody gets to do that.
“Thank you for your dedication to the Gregory-Portland School District. We appreciate everything that you do.”
