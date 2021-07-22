The Odem-Edroy ISD Ex Students Association golf tournament and fundraiser was held on Saturday, June 12. Several former students of OEISD competed in the tournament.
Team members Diego Chapa, Omar Cordova, Rudy Martinez and Johnny Varela took home first place.
The second place team was Chad Fox, Greg Pfluger, P. J. Huerta, Brianna Pfluger Schlebach and Sheldon Schlebach.
Marvin Beyer, Trey Beyer, Tyler Cross and Dillon McVay claimed third place.
Other prizes awarded were longest drive to Eric Naranjo, closest to the pin No. 5 to Marvin Beyer, closest to the pin No. 8 to Andrew Amaro, closest to the pin No. 12 to Rudy Martinez and closest to the pin No. 17 to Sheldon Schlebach.
Funds raised from the tournament are to help support the development of a school district museum, scholarship and association activities.
Coming up, the association will host its Homecoming Scholarship Golf Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 – inviting all former students, teachers, staff, and administrators, as well as the public, to participate. Proceeds from the tournament will go to the association’s scholarship program.
For information email oeisdexes@gmail.com or call Jo Fern Quinn Thomas at 361-510-6195.
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•